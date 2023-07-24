Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Corteva by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,823,000 after buying an additional 365,211 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Corteva by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Corteva by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 448,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,957. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.