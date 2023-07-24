Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRVS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $128.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

