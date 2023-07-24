Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRVS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $128.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.
