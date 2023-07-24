Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Hits New 12-Month High at $566.57

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $566.57 and last traded at $564.09, with a volume of 1298466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $557.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $522.17 and a 200 day moving average of $503.66.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

