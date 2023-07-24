CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Shares Bought by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in CPI Card Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after buying an additional 115,098 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 967.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PMTS stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,669. The stock has a market cap of $254.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $45.95.

CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMTS. StockNews.com raised shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

In other CPI Card Group news, Director H Sanford Riley purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $58,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

