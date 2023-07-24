Craig Hallum Lowers Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $106.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.56. 201,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,182. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $124.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 350,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 94,171 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 354,030 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 72,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,275,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

