Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.28. Crown also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.70-$1.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Bank of America reduced their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Shares of CCK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.52. 1,443,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,821. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $102.68.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $296,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at $290,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Crown by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

