Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. Crown also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.10-$6.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.80.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Down 0.3 %

CCK traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $90.52. 1,443,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average is $84.01. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. Crown has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $102.68.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.