CTS (CTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. CTS has set its FY23 guidance at $2.40-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.40-$2.70 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.89 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. CTS’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect CTS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CTS opened at $41.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.70. CTS has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 140.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 39.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CTS in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CTS in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

