CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading Up 4%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 201,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,760,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. William Blair started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,247 shares of company stock valued at $784,694. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

