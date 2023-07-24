Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Position Increased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.16% of Darling Ingredients worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,803,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 321,124 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,677,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,874,000 after purchasing an additional 120,594 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.47. 52,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,902. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

