Decred (DCR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.22 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. Decred has a total market cap of $212.08 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for $13.81 or 0.00047325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00217670 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025904 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00030753 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003410 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,358,486 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.