Decred (DCR) Tops One Day Volume of $1.09 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $218.57 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.23 or 0.00048946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00222760 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025992 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00031144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,357,846 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

