DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0333 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.47 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00225075 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00049876 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00031096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003350 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.