Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Gap Down to $11.53

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $10.98. Definitive Healthcare shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 75,465 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DH. William Blair started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.08, a PEG ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $56,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,478 shares in the company, valued at $15,883,084.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after buying an additional 524,908 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after buying an additional 314,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

