Digital Realty Trust’s (DLR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

DLR stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.64. 417,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.73. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $138.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC now owns 42,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.