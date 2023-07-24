Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 888 reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DIN opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $932.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 299.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 548,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $9,052,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 128,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

