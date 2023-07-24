Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 287.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,027 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of D stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.07. 759,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,267. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.