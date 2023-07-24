Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $372.03.

Several analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ opened at $385.44 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $417.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

