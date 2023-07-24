Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.3 %

DPZ traded up $5.13 on Monday, hitting $390.57. 813,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,423. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $417.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $372.38.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

