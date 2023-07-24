Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $445.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.14.

NYSE DPZ traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $385.90. 1,984,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,575. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

