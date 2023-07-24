Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.62. 116,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 94,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 73.63% and a net margin of 75.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 121.47%.

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $214,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,467 shares in the company, valued at $926,608.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 47.8% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

