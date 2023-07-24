Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading Down 22.6%

Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) fell 22.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 1,012,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 248,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Doubleview Gold Trading Down 23.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$57.27 million, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

