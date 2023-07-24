Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

RDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

RDY stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.4877 dividend. This is an increase from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

