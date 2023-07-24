DynTek, Inc. (DYNE) to Issue Dividend of $3.70 on July 25th

DynTek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 3.6957 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from DynTek’s previous dividend of $0.62.
DynTek Price Performance
DYNE opened at $11.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. DynTek has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
About DynTek
