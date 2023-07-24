DynTek, Inc. (DYNE) to Issue Dividend of $3.70 on July 25th

DynTek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 3.6957 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from DynTek’s previous dividend of $0.62.

DynTek Price Performance

DYNE opened at $11.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. DynTek has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Get DynTek alerts:

About DynTek

(Get Free Report)

See Also

DynTek, Inc provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for DynTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.