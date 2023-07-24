EAC (EAC) Trading 29.1% Lower This Week

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $320,991.92 and $0.11 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00305874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013693 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00107002 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

