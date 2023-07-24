Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 8.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 121,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,854,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,010,000 after buying an additional 21,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 78,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $189.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.84 and its 200-day moving average is $166.64. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $190.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

