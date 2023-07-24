Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.93% from the company’s previous close.
Ecora Resources Price Performance
Ecora Resources stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 118.80 ($1.55). 151,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,995. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.70. Ecora Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 109.16 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.45 ($2.16). The company has a market capitalization of £306.34 million, a PE ratio of 383.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66.
Ecora Resources Company Profile
