Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.93% from the company’s previous close.

Ecora Resources stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 118.80 ($1.55). 151,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,995. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.70. Ecora Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 109.16 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.45 ($2.16). The company has a market capitalization of £306.34 million, a PE ratio of 383.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

