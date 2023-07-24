Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Elbit Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Elbit Systems stock opened at $215.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $162.01 and a 1-year high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,998,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,205,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000,000 after acquiring an additional 113,103 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

