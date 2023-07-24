Electroneum Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $36.98 million and $808,962.28 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000609 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006244 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,950,754,949 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

