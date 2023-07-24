Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for about 4.6% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $474.93. 332,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,135. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.43.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.