Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.36.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $460.61. The company had a trading volume of 792,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,903. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.71. The firm has a market cap of $437.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

