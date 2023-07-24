Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $465.32. The stock had a trading volume of 288,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

