ELIS 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,029.14 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $6.70 million and $1,029.14 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021640 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017202 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014019 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,814.91 or 1.00063796 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03579712 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $738.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

