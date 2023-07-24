Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up to $14.69

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.69, but opened at $15.11. Embraer shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 202,975 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERJ. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 255.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 134,452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Embraer by 22.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Embraer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.