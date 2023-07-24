Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $4,118,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 222,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 705.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 37,653 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Insider Activity

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.21.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

