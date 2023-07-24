Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.