Energi (NRG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $135,689.33

Energi (NRG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Energi has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $135,689.33 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00044744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,796,285 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

