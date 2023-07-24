EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives $25.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESMT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at EngageSmart

In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,626.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $40,553.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,414.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,654,626.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,304 shares of company stock valued at $968,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EngageSmart Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in EngageSmart by 82.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in EngageSmart by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EngageSmart by 108.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in EngageSmart by 134.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESMT stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 141.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.62 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.23%. Equities analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EngageSmart

(Get Free Report

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.