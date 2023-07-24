EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $143.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.72.

EOG stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.21. The stock had a trading volume of 282,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $97.39 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.76.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 33,889 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 72,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

