Ergo Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00003987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $83.47 million and approximately $285,694.59 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,164.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00304587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.53 or 0.00817877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.00551368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00061985 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 78.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00122741 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,792,709 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.