ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Reaches $1.81 on Top Exchanges

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, ETHPoW has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPoW coin can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00006053 BTC on major exchanges. ETHPoW has a market cap of $195.50 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 1.82192326 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $4,113,274.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

