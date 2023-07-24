EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.95. EVE shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 4,144 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get EVE alerts:

EVE Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVE during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in EVE in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVE by 240.5% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in EVE by 55.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.