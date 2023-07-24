Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) PT Raised to $6.00 at Roth Mkm

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $1.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 430.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Evogene in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Evogene Price Performance

Evogene stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Evogene has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 67.04% and a negative net margin of 1,184.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Evogene by 31.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Evogene by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

