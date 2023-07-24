F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.86. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at F5

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 69,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in F5 by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,936 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.