F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-$3.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $702.27 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.79.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of F5 stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.21. 1,035,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,736. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.40 and its 200 day moving average is $143.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. F5 has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

Insider Activity at F5

Institutional Trading of F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $290,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $290,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,480.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,921,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 10.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 17.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of F5 by 22.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,956 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of F5 by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,206 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.