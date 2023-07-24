Factorial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,198. The company has a market capitalization of $607.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.19 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

