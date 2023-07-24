Factorial Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSUR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSUR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 64,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,089. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $328.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.09.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $154.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. TheStreet upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

