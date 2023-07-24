Factorial Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.06. 565,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,256. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.