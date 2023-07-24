Factorial Partners LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.1% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.70. 4,159,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,113,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

