Factorial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive accounts for approximately 1.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,084,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GPI. Stephens lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Insider Activity

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $255.79. 40,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,041. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $271.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

